SEASON FINALE

ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE ON A SHOCKING SEASON FINALE – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are thrown into an epic battle. Meanwhile, Jack (Alexander Calvert) becomes disenchanted with all the lies, and an old friend from the past shows up. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1420). Original airdate: Thursday, April 25th, 2019 @ 8pm