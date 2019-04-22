BOUND TOGETHER — With Harry (Rupert Evans) still missing, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) devise a plan that requires to ask for Tessa’s (guest star Chloe Bridges) help. Parker is close to conquering his demon side, but all doesn’t go smoothly so he turns to Maggie for what he hopes will be comfort. Meanwhile, Niko is eager to help Mel, but in return asks Mel for help in learning about her past. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez & Allyssa Lee (#119). Original airdate: Sunday, April 28th, 2019 @ 9pm