Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
View this post on Instagram
When I met @aishatyler in 2014 I was mad at her for making a flippant comment about me during a random interview. She asked me to be on Who’s Line. I said no. But we kept running into each other… 5 years later… I have a best friend that when she isn’t teaching me how to navigate the ins and outs of our profession, she’s savagely chopping me down to size. Didn’t see that coming. She also made me fluent in Gaelic. Sufficed to say, I dig her.
View this post on Instagram
“I want you to laugh, smile, rejoice and be happy…so that others may be made happy by you.” – `Abdu’l-Bahá . So many important holy days this weekend! Happy Passover and Happy Easter to all our Jewish and Christian friends and family. . This year, our family is celebrating #Ridvan which is a 12 day celebration in the #Bahai faith. Ridvan is one of the most joyous and Holly times of the year…so Happy Ridvan to all of our Bahai sisters and brothers around the world! If you want to learn more about what is check out my IG stories today. .