Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

TV Guide wants you to prepare to fall in love with the newest cast member of The 100!

Hollywood Reporter asks what’s next for The CW after some of it’s signature shows end?

Variety learns how In the Dark trained a regular dog to be a guide dog!

In The Dark — “Jessica Rabbit” — Image Number: ITD108b_.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Perry Mattfeld as Murphy, Levi as Pretzel and Violetta Hessing — Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Bustle lists 9 Luisa moments from Jane the Virgin in case you forgot how wild she is!

tvovermind.com notes 20 things we are going to miss about Supernatural!

EW.com finds out what it was like for The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker to direct Nora’s original story and depicting a ‘post-crisis’ future!

