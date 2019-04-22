Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw, the cw

BEHIND THE MASK – Romantic issues surface between Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (guest star Adam Huber) when she uses a public misconception to try and boost pre-sales of his soon to be released book. Meanwhile, when Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) plans a masquerade ball to roll out his new identity as a single man, Adam uses it as an opportunity to unveil the “new” Alexis to the family. Grant Show, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star.   The episode was written by Josh Reims and Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed by Jeff Byrd (#218). Original airdate: Friday, April 26th, 2019 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s