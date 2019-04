DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS — As Kara (Melissa Benoist) doggedly works as a reporter to clear Supergirl’s name, Dreamer (Nicole Maines) picks up the slack as National City’s protector, which leads to a showdown with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). James (Mehcad Brooks) takes drastic measures to relieve his PTSD. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Jess Kardos (#419). Original airdate: Sunday, April 28th, 2019 @ 8pm