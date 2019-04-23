Filed Under:advanced screening, Anna Purna Screening, cw11 seattle, kstw, movie screening, Seattle


To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “BOOKSMART” go to the below ticket links and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.annapurnascreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 @ 7:00PM
AMC Pacific Place
http://annapurnascreenings.com/KSTW0430

 

Thursday, May 9th, 2019 @ 7:00PM
AMC Pacific Place
http://annapurnascreenings.com/KSTW0509

 

Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 @
Regal Thornton Place
http://annapurnascreenings.com/KoelJ64863

 

Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 @ 7:00PM
Regal Thornton Place
http://annapurnascreenings.com/HXUph74808

 

BOOKSMART
Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Movie Trailer: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzE8kz8iGTM&t

