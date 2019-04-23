



To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “BOOKSMART” go to the below ticket links and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.annapurnascreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 @ 7:00PM

AMC Pacific Place

http://annapurnascreenings.com/KSTW0430

Thursday, May 9th, 2019 @ 7:00PM

AMC Pacific Place

http://annapurnascreenings.com/KSTW0509

Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 @

Regal Thornton Place

http://annapurnascreenings.com/KoelJ64863

Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 @ 7:00PM

Regal Thornton Place

http://annapurnascreenings.com/HXUph74808

BOOKSMART

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Movie Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzE8kz8iGTM&t