



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEXY SYRAH AT SALTYS on Thursday, April 26th, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Seattle Uncorked!

Come to the 17TH ANNUAL SEXY SYRAH – and sip Syrah from 30+ Washington wineries producing some of the State’s best Syrahs at one of the world’s hottest view restaurants — Salty’s on Alki Beach! Syrah is seducing wine enthusiasts who have an affection for red wines with bold spices, rich fruit and silky texture. Produced by Sommelier David LeClaire and Salty’s Sommelier Tim O’Brien, this very popular 17th annual event always sells out. A portion of your ticket will benefit Children’s Hospital working with John L. Scott Foundation. Salty’s Executive Chef Jeremy McLachlan presents an ambitious menu of appetizers designed to showcase Syrah’s outstanding affinity for food! This year we’ve added Syrah based blends and rose’ made with Syrah! New VIP Entrance: Arrive early at 5 p.m. for $65 and taste with the judges and media before the crowd arrives (limited availability).

APPLE BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2019 on Thursday, April 25th through Sunday, May 5th, 2019 in Wenatchee!

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in sunny Wenatchee has food vendors, carnival rides, a car show, arts and crafts, a run, and a grand parade. See schedule.

KIRKLAND SPRING FLING WINE WALK on Friday, April 26th, 2019 in Kirkland!

Drink local wine in shops during Kirkland Wine Walk, which begins at the Heathman Hotel for age 21+. This event is held on multiple months.

37TH ANNUAL 2019 NPC MUSCLE-EGG EMERALD CUP CHAMPIONSHIPS AND FITNESS EXPO on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April, 27th, 2019 at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue!

Emerald Cup is a bodybuilding, fitness, figure, bikini, and physique championship with health-industry vendors at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

THE EVERETT QUILT SHOW EXPERIENCE on Thursday, April 25th through Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in Everett!

Admire quilts, watch demonstrations, attend classes, and shop from vendors at The Everett Quilt Show in the conference center at Angel of the Winds Arena.

OLYMPIA ARTS WALK on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in Olympia!

Olympia Arts Walk is a semi-annual community event celebrating the arts. Thousands gather in downtown Olympia in both the Spring and Fall for a festive arts experience that uses creativity to connect and engage people from all walks of life.

SEATTLE CHERRY BLOSSOM & JAPANESE CULTURAL FESTIVAL on Friday, April 26th through Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Japan through live performances, visual arts, hands-on activities, foods and games including Taiko drumming and artisan demonstrations.

2019 SEATTLE MODERN HOME TOUR on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in multiple locations around Seattle!

Seattle Modern Home Tour is a drive-yourself visit of five modern homes in Seattle plus two on the Eastside, often with a chance to meet the owners and architects.

SNOHOMISH ON THE ROCKS DISTILLERY FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Snohomish!

Join GroWashington for the 11th Annual “Snohomish on the Rocks”. This unique Destination Distillery Festival features over 37 Pacific NorthWest Distilleries. Spend the day sampling Whiskey, Bourbons, Vodka, Gin, Liquors and more fine spirits, listen to LIVE music, eat some terrific food from local Food Trucks and even shop a few of our Local market vendors.

TACOMA GUITAR FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 27th through Sunday, April 28th, 2019 in Tacoma!

Tacoma Guitar Festival features live performances, guitar workshops, and 150 vendors in a “festival atmosphere” at the Tacoma Dome. Children age 12 and younger are free.

LEMAY WINE, SPIRITS, & CHOCOLATE 2019 on Saturday, April 27th through Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at the Marymount Event Center in Tacoma!

Taste wine and chocolate from 50 vendors, and see three rooms of vintage cars at Wine, Spirits & Chocolate at Marymount Event Center for age 21+.

WALK’N WAG on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park!

Walk ‘n Wag includes a 3K trail plus an agility course, vendor booths, and a pet show at Lake Sammamish State Park to raise funds for improving the park. Parking is $10 unless you have a Discover Pass.