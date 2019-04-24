WEATHER WITCH, QUEEN BEE AND RAG DOLL RETURN TO CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) betrayal. Brie Larvan (guest star Emily Kinney), Joss Jackam (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Peter Merkel (guest star Troy James) return to Central City. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) makes a bold decision. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Joshua V. Gilbert (#520). Original airdate: Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 @ 8pm