IT’S NOT THE SAME – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) struggles with giving Rafael (Justin Baldoni) his space after she discovers that he is hiding a secret.   Jane and Michael (guest star Brett Dier) uncover clues about what happened the day he “died.”  Petra (Yael Grobglas) wants to fit into JR’s (guest star Rosario Dawson) world and enlists Jane’s help.  After a few attempts to get back into the groove, Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) work together to try and find a new normal.  Meanwhile, Alba (Ivonne Coll) confesses her feelings about Jorge.  Eric Lea directed the episode written by Rafael Agustín (#506). Original airdate: Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 @ 9pm

