Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, In the Dark, kstw, the cw

A ROAD TRIP PUTS MURPHY AND MAX’S RELATIONSHIP TO ITS FIRST REAL TEST — Jess (Brooke Markham) reluctantly agrees to let Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) go alone with Max (Casey Diedrick) on a day trip. While traveling, Murphy has flashback of memories of Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana).  Meanwhile, Jess and Joy (Kathleen York) realize they may have more in common than they thought. Rich Sommer, Derek Webster, Kathleen York and Keston John also star. Ingrid Jungerman directed the episode written by Deagan Fryklind (#105). Original airdate: Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 @ 9pm

