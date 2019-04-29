Filed Under:Charmed, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

GLITCHES — With the Elders feeling that their lives are still in danger, the sisters and Harry (Rupert Evans) band together to try and stop the evil that is happening.  Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) become concerned when Macy (Madeleine Mantock) starts to tap more easily into her demon side.  Meanwhile, Niko (Ellen Tamaki) and Mel seem to be in a good place until Mel messes it up.  Ser’Darius Blain also stars.  Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson (#120). Original airdate: Sunday, May 5th, 2019 @ 9pm

