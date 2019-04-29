Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

horses in the back 🌾 Choreo: @samallenswag_

A post shared by Samantha Logan (@_samanthalogan) on

View this post on Instagram

I love rubbing my face in other dogs faces

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

Impossible goodbye.

A post shared by Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) on

