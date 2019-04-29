Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Entertainment Weekly gets weepy over the Jane the Virgin farewell photos!

Cinema Blend is shipping a 10-year The Vampire Diaries reunion event!

Deadline gets pumped for Roswell, New Mexico‘s Amber Midhunder becoming a series regular in season 2!

Cinema Blend is intrigued by the idea of Whiskey Cavalier’s Lauren Cohan wanting to return to Supernatural during its final season!

Entertainment Weekly recognizes the 10 best moments from Supernatural season 14!

Supernatural — “Lebanon” — Image Number: SN1413C_0024b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean, Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as John Winchester — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TV Guide wonders if The 100 season 6 will see more major character deaths than ever!

The 100 — “Sanctum” — Image Number: HUN601b_0157r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jordan Bolger as Shaw, Sachin Sahel as Jackson, Tasya Teles as Echo, Bob Morley as Bellamy, Eliza Taylor as Clarke and Jarod Joseph as Miller — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

