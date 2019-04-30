WHAT WOULD RAY DO? — With Constantine (Matt Ryan) missing, the Legends struggle to find a way to track him. When Sara (Caity Lotz) hesitates to make a tough call, Rory (Dominic Purcell) steps up creating a wedge in the team. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) gives Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) the responsibility of handling the Bureau performance reviews for all the Agents. Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Nick Zano, Maisie Richarson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Ramona Young also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala (#414). Original airdate: Monday, May 7th, 2019 @ 8pm