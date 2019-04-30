



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

APPLE BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2019 now through Sunday, May 5th, 2019 in Wenatchee!

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in sunny Wenatchee has food vendors, carnival rides, a car show, arts and crafts, a run, and a grand parade. See schedule.

NATIONAL ADOPT A SHELTER DAY YAPPY HOUR on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at W Bellevue in Bellevue!

What better way to celebrate ‘National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day’ than with an opportunity to adopt your new best friend with the help of Seattle Humane. Come help find one their forever home.

MAY DAY MAYPOLE PICNIC on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at Woodland Park!

Welcome to Spring! Every May 1st Fremont celebrates the traditional pagan rites of fertility and spring with a family picnic, complete with a crowning of a Green Man and May Queen, games for the kids, and a potluck supper. And of course, you will dance and weave around the Maypole!

2019 WINDERMERE PARTY ON THE CUT on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Montlake Cut!

Come kick-off Windermere Cup weekend at Seattle’s third annual Party on the Montlake Cut. In honor of the German National Crews visiting Seattle to race in the Cup races, they’ll be celebrating German-style. So break out your lederhosen and dirndls and come on out to the party!

SEQUIM IRRIGATION FESTIVAL on Friday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 12th, 2019 in Sequim!

Billed as the state’s oldest festival, Sequim Irrigation Festival has an art walk, arts and crafts, a carnival, a logging show, a tractor pull, a fun run, a kids’ parade, a grand parade, and fireworks!

INDIE GAME FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Seattle Center Armory!

iFEST is a festival for independent game developers: from new startups and established studios to anyone who thinks they might have what it takes to imagine, design, build and market games.

BACON AND BEER CLASSIC SEATTLE on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at T-Mobile Park!

Enjoy craft beer, bacon-inspired tastes from local restaurants, live music, dancing, and interactive games at Bacon and Beer Classic at T-Mobile Park for age 21+.

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at El Centro de la Raza!

Enjoy Mexican food for sale, live music, children’s activities, and a craft fair at Cinco de Mayo Celebration at El Centro de la Raza.

OPENING DAY 2019 BOATING THROUGH THE DECADES PARADE on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Montlake Cut!

Watch boats parade through the Montlake Cut near the University of Washington on Opening Day!

2019 WINDERMERE CUP on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the Montlake Cut!

Cheer men’s and women’s crews as they row through the Montlake Cut during the Windermere Cup. Free. [The Montlake exit from SR 520 and the Montlake Bridge will be closed part of the day.]

TEDXUofW 2019 on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Walker Ames Room at the University of Washington!

Hear speakers give short talks about a variety of subjects, and watch videos at $50 TedxUofW in Kane Hall at the University of Washington.

KENTUCKY DERBY PARTY on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the W Bellevue in Bellevue!

In partnership with the Seattle Polo & Equestrian Club and the Seattle Polo Party, W Bellevue will be hosting a Kentucky Derby Party in the Living Room Bar. Don your favorite suit or fanciest hat and join us for an afternoon of juleps and jockeys.

PENN COVE WATER FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 in Coupeville on Whidbey Island!

Penn Cove Water Festival in Coupeville has tribal canoe races, native arts and crafts, food, dance, music, traditional storytelling, and children’s activities. Free.

NORTHWEST GREEN HOME TOUR on Saturday, May 5th through Sunday, May 5th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia!

For dozens of site hosts & sponsors, from Seattle to Olympia, the annual Northwest Green Home Tour is a chance to educate the public about green building and connect with potential clients.

​A FESTIVAL FOR MAY on Saturday, May 4th through Sunday, May 5th, 2019 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Clamlann Medieval Village in Carnation!

A Festival for May opens with demonstrations, crafts, food, and musicians. Games are at 1 p.m., the Maypole ceremony is at 4:30 p.m., and dinner is by reservation at Camlann Medieval Village in Carnation.

13TH ANNUAL MICHELOB ULTRA TACOMA CITY MARATHON on Saturday, May 4th through Sunday, May 5th, 2019 in Tacoma!

The loop Marathon and Half Marathon courses start and finish at Point Ruston the Northwest’s premier waterfront neighborhood and entertainment hub. For the first time the Half Marathon will run through Pt. Defiance Park with the Marathon. Choose from a fast 5K race on Saturday, May 4th or an Ultra Marathon (50K). Whatever the distance we have it for you!

KODOMO NO HI (CHILDREN’S DAY FESTIVAL) on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural & Commuity Center of Washington!

Children’s Day Festival (Kodomo no Hi) events include martial arts, a tea ceremony, dance show, hands-on taiko drumming, yukata dress up, stories, and food vendors at the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington.

SEATTLE BIKE-N-BREWS on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 from Georgetown to Tukwila!

The Seattle Bike-n-Brews is an urban ride for those who appreciate city riding and quality Pacific Northwest microbrews. Pedal along the Duwamish and Green River Trails from Georgetown to Tukwila, taking in city views along the way, and return to the finish line party for cold brews and food. The 27-mile route is an easy going, mostly flat ride using protected trails and city streets. Registration includes lunch at the finish line festival, along with a beer ticket for the mid-point and finish line, AND a sweet Bike-n-Brews souvenir.

SAVOR SEABROOK SEAFOOD & WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 in Seabrook!

Taste wines from 25 wineries, eat seafood from 7 local restaurants, and hear live music at Savor Seabrook for age 21+.