Comicbook.com reports Supergirl will finally go head-to-head with the Red Daughter, her evil doppelganger! The episode “Red Dawn” airs May 12th on The CW, with Brenda Strong as Lillian Luthor. Alex will work with Team Supergirl to find some of her lost memories. Now with Superman away and Lex out of prison, Kara must clean up her own life and stop Luthor, now that he has superpowers.

“Supergirl” airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.