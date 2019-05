SURVIVAL – The team on the ground flights to survive the threat they face on the new planet. Meanwhile, Raven (Lindsey Morgan) must join forces with an unlikely ally to save everyone on board the Mothership. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Alex Kalymnios and written by Jeff Vlaming (#602). Original airdate: Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 @ 9pm