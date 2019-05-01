Filed Under:advanced screening, cw11 seattle, gofobo, kstw, Seattle, The Hustle


To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “THE HUSTLE” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 @ 8:00 PM
Seattle: AMC Pacific Place
http://www.gofobo.com/KSTW0508

Synopsis:
In the hilarious new comedy THE HUSTLE, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

Movie trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_j5hwooOHVE&t=11s

