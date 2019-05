ROCK BOTTOM — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), unable to deal with things, begins to push everyone away, including Max (Casey Diedrick). Meanwhile, Murphy and Jess (Brooke Markham) have a heart-to-heart. Rich Sommer, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Morgan Krantz, Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana also star. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by David Babcock (#106). Original airdate: Thursday, May 9th, 2019 @ 9pm