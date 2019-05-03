KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR GUEST STARS — Liv (Rose McIver), on fitness guru brains, and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) continue investigating a murder with no body and no evidence. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) approaches councilman Zed (guest star Kareen Abdul-Jabbar) with a request but doesn’t get the answer she was hoping for. Lastly, Liv surprises Major (Robert Buckley) with a thoughtful gesture just when he needs it the most. Rahul Kohli, David Anders and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Philip Hoover & Jacob Farmer (#402). Original airdate: Thursday, May 9th, 2019 @ 8pm