To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “POMS” go to http://stxtickets.com/JEtcE68599 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.stxtickets.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 @ 7:30PM
Seattle, WA
http://stxtickets.com/JEtcE68599

POMS

POMS is an uplifting comedy about Martha (played by Diane Keaton) a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Movie Trailer: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=-9PypHxfY_M

