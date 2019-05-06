Filed Under:Charmed, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

THE EYE OF THE STORM — Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) discovers that something bizarre is happening with the patients that are being brought into the hospital.   Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) gets a clue about how to keep The Source from taking over.  Meanwhile, both Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Galvin do something no one could have predicted.  Melonie Diaz, Rupert Evans and Nick Hargrove also star.  Anya Adams directed the episode written by Michael Reisz (#121). Original airdate: Sunday, May 12th, 2019 @ 9pm

