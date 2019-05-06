Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
when I tested for this role at good ol CBS Radford, I saw the deadline article for @meloniediaz ‘s casting while I was in the waiting room and went, oh wow. we definitely look like we could be sisters… for some cosmic reason it calmed my nerves a little. liiiittle did I know (literally I had no idea this role was going to be mine), that I’d be joining her, @missmads, @rupert_evans, @etamaki, @nickhargrove, @serdariusblain and many more for the most wild 22 episodes ever😈 and here we are at the finish line! Thank you to every single person who made it happen, and to every person who held me up through this batshit crazy busy season. Love you all. Cheers to #Charmed season 1!!!