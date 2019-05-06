Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Variety gets the low down from showrunner Rob Thomas about the final season of iZombie!

iZombie — “Dead Lift” — Image Number: ZMB502a_0116b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rahul Kohli as Ravi and Rose McIver as Liv — Photo Credit: Michael Courtney/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

 

Cinema Blend learns about how Legacies season 2 could introduce Damon and Elena’s daughter, Stefanie Salvatore!

 

 

Cinema Blend gets excited about The Flash setting up an epic clash for the season 5 finale!

 

 

The A.C. Club applauds DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for combining slapstick with souls in peril to great effect!

Brandon Routh Photo: Dean Buscher (The CW)

 

 

Screen Rant ranks the best villains The Flash has faced!

 

 

The A.V. Club regales Prom Night on Riverdale!

Riverdale — “Chapter Fifty-Five: Prom Night” — Image Number: RVD320a_0184.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Cole Sprouse as Jughead and Lili Reinhart as Betty — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

