Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw, the cw

MAMA’S HOME – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) team up to exact revenge against Adam, who’s been sabotaging Fallon’s business and personal endeavors.   Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) recovery from a mysterious illness is complicated by the arrival of a potent figure from his past — his mother, Dominique (Michael Michele). Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star.   The episode was written by David Israel and directed by Elodie Keene (#220). Original airdate: Friday, May 10th, 2019 @ 8pm

