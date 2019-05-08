



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEQUIM IRRIGATION FESTIVAL on Friday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 12th, 2019 in Sequim!

Billed as the state’s oldest festival, Sequim Irrigation Festival has an art walk, arts and crafts, a carnival, a logging show, a tractor pull, a fun run, a kids’ parade, a grand parade, and fireworks!

SEATTLE BEER WEEK on Thursday, May 9th through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 in Seattle!

Bars and breweries host dozens of beer-tasting and food-pairing events during Seattle Beer Week.

NORTHWEST PADDLING FESTIVAL on Friday, May 10th through Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Lake Sammamish State Park!

Canoeists, kayakers, and paddle boarders unite at Lake Sammamish State Park for demos, tours, vendors, and a Saturday race at Northwest Paddling Festival.

CAMANO ISLAND ART STUDIO TOUR on Friday, May 10th through Sunday, May 12th and Satruday, May 18th through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 on Camano Island!

Camano Island Studio Tour is a free self-guided tour of 32 artists’ studios.

SEATTLE MARITIME FESTIVAL on Thursday, May 9th through Sunday, May 11th, 2019 in Seattle!

Seattle Maritime Festival: Family Fun Day features dozens of activities and events, including tours, maritime displays, nautical skills, and safety demonstrations at Seattle Maritime Academy in Ballard. Free.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 in West Seattle!

Garage sale signs sprout all over the neighborhood during West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. Free.

TREAT YOURSELF FAMILY 5K FUN RUN on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Seward Park!

Treat Yourself 5K is a 5K run/walk plus a 1K fun run for kids, followed by treats in beautiful Seward Park.

BACKYARD WILDLIFE FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Tukwila Community Center!

Hear presentations from garden and wildlife experts, listen to music, see exhibits, browse arts & crafts, shop for native plants, and visit the kids’ area at the Backyard Wildlife Festival at Tukwila Community Center. Free, except the 5K run/walk.

NORTHWEST REPTILE EXPOS on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Monroe!

See frogs, snakes, geckos, and other exotic creatures at Seattle Metro Reptile Expo, with educational tables and vendors at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe.

WINE ON THE ROCKS: WINE & CHEESE on Saturday, May 11th through Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at Five Bainbridge Island Wineries!

Two days of wine and local cheese pairings at five Bainbridge Island wineries. This event is happening over Mother’s Day weekend, and is the perfect way to treat your mom to something she’d really enjoy – wine and cheese.

COLOR RUN SEATTLE on Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

Wear a white shirt, and then get bombarded by handfuls of colored cornstarch as you run the 5K Color Run, which begins at Seattle Center.

VIRGINIA MASON MOTHER’S DAY HALF & 5K on Sunday, May 12th, 2019 in Kirkland!

The Mother’s Day Half Marathon & 5K run/walk are on scenic routes in the Juanita area of Kirkland.

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH ON BLAKE ISLAND on Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at Seattle’s waterfront!

We know what Mom wants so leave the cooking to us. Hop on the boat and set out to the Tillicum* longhouse on Blake Island to enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, a toast to Mom, cultural activities and time to relax or explore the island. Plus, enjoy free 5-hour parking on Mom’s special day!