NEW THREAT – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) tries to win over the leaders of Sanctum in order to let her people stay. Meanwhile, Bellamy (Bob Morley), Echo (Tasya Teles) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) discover a new threat while on a mission to retrieve the transport ship. Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Dean White and written by Drew Lindo (#603). Original airdate: Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 @ 9pm