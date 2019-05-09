WORKING OUT PROBLEMS – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is having a hard time dealing with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) avoiding her, so when an issue with Mateo comes up she uses it to get some face time. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) turns to Jane for help when he learns his pilot is in trouble. Alba (Ivonne Coll) and Jorge (guest star Alfonso DiLuca) enlist Xo’s (Andrea Navedo) help to study for their upcoming immigration test. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) finally gets to the bottom of who has been terrorizing her. Zetna Fuentes directed the episode written by Katie Wech & Valentina L. Garza (#508). Original airdate: Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 @ 9pm