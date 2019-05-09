Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Riverdale, the cw

THE FINAL QUEST After receiving mysterious invitations, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all.  Meanwhile, chaos ensues at The Farm after Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) makes a chilling announcement.  Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star.   Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Roberto Aguierra-Sacasa & Michael Grassi (#322). Original airdate: Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 @ 8pm

