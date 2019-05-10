SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE — While investigating the deaths of Gulliver and Nancy, the dynamic duo of Seattle’s winning dance team, Liv (Rose McIver) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) go undercover as dance partners to size up the other contestants aka the prime suspects. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) confronts Major (Robert Buckley) after she’s told that one of his soldiers was out of line during a routine lice check at the school. Lastly, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Bozzio (guest star Jessica Harmon) receive a shocking surprise during Lamaze class. David Anders and Bryce Hodgson also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright (#503). Original airdate: Thursday, May 16th, 2019 @ 8pm