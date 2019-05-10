



Television Academy Award Winning

“MY LAST DAYS”

Returns to The CW Wednesday, May 22

Inspirational Docuseries Hosted and Executive Produced by

“JANE THE VIRGIN” star Justin Baldoni

View the trailer here:

https://vimeo.com/334990492/

May 9, 2019 (Burbank, CA) – MY LAST DAYS, an uplifting documentary series about living an extraordinary life, told from the perspective of those who are terminally ill, will return to The CW for its fourth season for a three-night special event, Wednesday, May 22 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , and Wednesday, June 5 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Created by and featuring JANE THE VIRGIN star Justin Baldoni, the fourth season of MY LAST DAYS features the compelling stories of five courageous individuals who remind us that having a limited amount of time doesn’t mean we can’t make a positive impact on the world.

“I am forever changed by the stories we are telling in this cycle of MY LAST DAYS,” shares Baldoni. “This incredible group of souls is unbelievably hopeful and inspiring. The gravity of the situations of each individual story in this series, balanced by their uplifting perspectives, relentless optimism, and limitless joy in the face of tremendous adversity, is something rare and magnificent to witness. With so much darkness enveloping our world, I feel grateful to introduce people who radiate so much love and light to our audience. We need it now more than ever.”

This cycle includes a special round-table conversation with the cast-members and Baldoni as they watch their episodes for the first time, and explore topics such as joy, mortality, love etc.

These episodes will profile the following stories:

Jessica Stansell-Aiyegbusi: A childhood spent in the foster care system made Jessica determined to be the parent she never had, to as many kids as she could. This meant mothering her own five biological children and serving as a mother figure to the countless kids, teens, and adults she befriended during her life. Jessica’s journey took a sudden turn when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. While she underwent a double mastectomy, the cancer had already spread through much of her body. The prognosis was terminal, but facing death only strengthened Jessica’s enduring message that the key to life is love.

Travis Flores: Travis Flores is a 26-year-old actor, activist, and children's book author who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was four months old. Travis' family was told their baby had five years to live. But with a dedicated medical team and a positive spirit that endures today, Travis defied the odds. At age 12, he began working with illustrator Michelle Ciappa on his children's book, The Spider Who Never Gave Up. The book was published in 2004, when Travis was thirteen. To date, Travis has helped to raise over half a million dollars for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Most recently, he started the #YellowHeartSquad, a social movement and support network that uses the hashtag to connect people from around the world and help them find inner happiness.

Chanel White: Only 19 years old, and in the midst of planning her wedding, Chanel White started noticing odd pains in her body. She shrugged them off as side effects of wedding stress, but her perfect day came and went, and her honeymoon was plagued by horrible illness. Chanel was soon diagnosed with severe scleroderma, systemic lupus, polymyositis, and mixed connective tissue disease. After years of living with an aggressive illness and eating with a feeding tube, Chanel became a candidate for a bone marrow transplant clinical trial. In 2017, she received a successful transplant. She is now enjoying her "bonus life," as Chanel and her husband refers to it. Her medical journey blog can be found at A Day In The Life of A Tube Fed Wife.

Shannon Sylvain: After being diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer at age 31, Shannon created Brown Sugar Rehab. Through research conducted by herself and her physician, Shannon learned that many—if not all— cancers breed and flourish in sugar-rich environments. She also discovered that people of color are affected by cancer at higher rates due to decreased access to financial resources and quality doctors. Her organization promotes education on excessive sugar consumption, preventative health strategies and also aims to become a financial resource for those in need of testing.

David Weinlick: David Weinlick and Elizabeth Runze were strangers when they said "I do" in front of thousands of shoppers—and in the national spotlight—at the Mall of America in June of 1998. The couple called it "our great love story." Before they met, David had tasked his friends and family with finding him the perfect bride. After 19 years of marriage and four children, it's obvious that Elizabeth, "Bethy," was the right choice. Sadly, this tale was in time upended by illness, after David was diagnosed with terminal and inoperable stage IV colon cancer. The Weinlicks filled their final chapter together with family gatherings, a high school reunion, reading books and binge-watching "The West Wing." It was all the ordinary stuff of life after their more unusual wedding.

Episodes of MY LAST DAYS will be available on The CW’s digital vertical dedicated to giving back, CWGOOD, which was created in partnership with Wayfarer Entertainment in 2016. CWGOOD highlights impactful stories that raise awareness for a number of charitable causes that CW stars and fans care about, with content that will both entertain and inspire.

Additionally, viewers will have a chance to check out all episodes from season three of MY LAST DAYS on SoulPancake’s YouTube and Facebook Watch pages on May 8, May 15, May 22, May 29, and June 5.

MY LAST DAYS was created by Justin Baldoni, with episodes directed by Baldoni, Ahmed Musiol and Farhoud Meybodi, produced by Wayfarer Entertainment, in association with SoulPancake, with executive producers Justin Baldoni, Rainn Wilson, Ahmed Musiol, Farhoud Meybodi, Julianne Hough, and Sam Baldoni.