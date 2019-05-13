SEASON FINALE — Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) grow wary of Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) new-found power. Meanwhile, Macy keeps creating alternate realities, but they don’t end up being the perfect versions she was hoping for. Meanwhile, Maggie and Mel still struggle with what will happen in their personal lives. Ser’Darius Blain, Nick Hargrove and Ellen Tamaki also star. Vanessa Parise directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin & Carter Covington (#122). Original airdate: Sunday, May 19th, 2019 @ 9pm