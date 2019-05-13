Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
“With that one kiss we got 100 new family members” my 9 year old niece, Mia ❤️Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and to my new brother Michael @mikelosaurusrex for singing me down the aisle. Mike, you have the voice of an angel. Love to our Videographers: @harrisonfilms To the greatest wedding planner, Laura @coutureconceptsny The genius behind the gorgeous flowers, Akvile @florasavenue And to our friend and brilliant Photographer: @sylvain_vincent May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever. ❤️
After the success of @fivefeetapartfilm and the end of @cwjanethevirgin – I think my next film is going to be 90 minutes of this, starring @brettdier and @yaelgrobglas. Truly captivating filmmaking is on display here. Take notes future filmmakers. Special thanks to my mentor @bradsilberling for teaching me so much about the craft and inspiring this piece of art. Proud of myself and the team that made this possible.