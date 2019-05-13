Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw
https://www.cinemablend.com/television/2471441/the-arrow-verse-is-officially-getting-bigger-with-batwoman-series-order


Cinema Blend is pumped for Arrowverse growing with Batwoman!

Page Six shares Riverdale‘s reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s name for their newborn son, Archie!

Cinema Blend shines a light on a Legacies‘ fan!

Hollywood Reporter learns about Scott Wolf replacing Freddie Prinze Jr. on Nancy Drew!

TVLine shares about Ashleigh Murray exiting Riverdale as well as the Katy Keene series order!

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty: The Noose Tightens” — Image Number: RVD217a_0150.jpg — Pictured: Ashleigh Murray as Josie — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment Weekly gets Supergirl‘s Nicole Maines take on Dreamer’s ‘Revolutionary’ speech!

Screen Rant gets some answers on the 4 biggest questions about the Arrow finale!

Variety analyzes the trend of TV networks rushing to stream video – like The CW!

Arrow — “Elseworlds, Part 2” — Image Number: AR709d_0403r — Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

