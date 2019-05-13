



Cinema Blend is pumped for Arrowverse growing with Batwoman!

Page Six shares Riverdale‘s reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s name for their newborn son, Archie!

Cinema Blend shines a light on a Legacies‘ fan!

Hollywood Reporter learns about Scott Wolf replacing Freddie Prinze Jr. on Nancy Drew!

TVLine shares about Ashleigh Murray exiting Riverdale as well as the Katy Keene series order!

Entertainment Weekly gets Supergirl‘s Nicole Maines take on Dreamer’s ‘Revolutionary’ speech!

Screen Rant gets some answers on the 4 biggest questions about the Arrow finale!

Variety analyzes the trend of TV networks rushing to stream video – like The CW!