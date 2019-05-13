A TALE OF TWO DYNASTIES – Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) pursuit of a game-changing deal for Femperial is complicated when Blake (Grant Show) asks her to mentor Adam (Sam Underwood) in all things Carrington and help him retain control of the Atlantix. Meanwhile, a rift arises between Blake and Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) when he asks her to choose between her family and his. Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star. The episode was written by Jenna Richman & Kevin A. Garnett and directed by Ken Fink (#221). Original airdate: Friday, May 17th, 2019 @ 8pm