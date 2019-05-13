Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl, the cw

SEASON FINALE

LEX LUTHOR RETURNS — Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) descends upon Washington, DC and summons Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) to the White House.  Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex and turns to the power of the press to help her.  Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#422). Original airdate: Sunday, May 19th, 2019 @ 8pm

