cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw, Legends, Legends of Tomorrow, the cw

SEASON FINALE

While on a mission to find Ray (Brandon Routh), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nora (Courtney Ford) discover Neron’s evil plan.  Nate (Nick Zano) convinces the Legends to think outside the box and suggests a dangerous plan to unite magical creatures and people to save the world.  Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star.  Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu (#416). Original airdate: Monday, May 20th, 2019 @ 8pm

