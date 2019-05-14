



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE BEER WEEK now through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 in Seattle!

Bars and breweries host dozens of beer-tasting and food-pairing events during Seattle Beer Week.

CAMANO ISLAND ART STUDIO TOUR now through Sunday, May 12th and Satruday, May 18th through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 on Camano Island!

Camano Island Studio Tour is a free self-guided tour of 32 artists’ studios.

17TH ANNUAL ROSÉ REVIVAL on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 in Kirkland!

Taste a wide variety of dry rosé and white wines with salmon appetizers at Rosé Revival & Cool Whites in a tent overlooking Lake Washington at the Woodmark Hotel in Kirkland.

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, May 16th through Sunday, June 9th, 2019 in Seattle!

Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) is billed as America’s largest film festival. Join top directors, actors, and critics who attend festival premieres and screenings by buying a single ticket or a pass.

STEM TASTING EVENT on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at Pacific Science Center!

Come learn about the other “STEM” education at Pacific Science Center’s wine tasting event, Stem. Your ticket includes tastings and after-hours access to Pacific Science Center. They’ve gathered some of your favorite local wineries to not only offer a taste of their winning vintages, but to also educate you on the science behind their wine.

WEST SEATTLE SPRING WINE WALK on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at West Seattle Junction!

The West Seattle Spring Wine Walk celebrates wine with this vibrant and fun event. Located in the heart of West Seattle, the Wine Walk provides you with the opportunity to meet the boutique wineries around the Pacific Northwest.

SEATTLE 17TH OF MAY FESTIVAL on Friday, May 17th, 2019 in Ballard!

Welcome to Seattle’s popular 17th of May Celebration, a.k.a. Syttende Mai [Soot-n-duh My]. Last year was one of the largest yet with 1,000’s of spectators lining the streets of Ballard for the parade to see more than 100 groups including marching bands, Norwegian-American lodges, drill teams, classic cars and much more – all for Norway’s Constitution Day.

DOWNTOWN KENT WALK on Friday, May 17th, 2019 in Kent!

Visit shops serving wine and a few snacks with a ticket to the Wine Walk in downtown Kent for age 21+. Held in May, August, and October.

EVERFREE NORTHWEST SEATTLE’S MY LITTLE PONY CONVENTION on Friday, May 17th through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at the DoubleTree Hotel Seattle Airport!

Celebrating colorful toy ponies featured in videos & movies, family-friendly Everfree Northwest promises parties, games, activities, meals, a music concert, a Grand Galloping Gala, vendors, and a full schedule of programs at DoubleTree Hotel Seattle Airport.

VIKING FEST on Saturday, May 17th through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 in Poulsbo!

Viking Fest celebrates Scandinavian heritage in Poulsbo with a parade, carnival, music, food, and competitions!

BLUEGRASS FROM THE FOREST FESTIVAL on Friday, May 17th through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 in Shelton!

Bluegrass from the Forest Festival features national headliners, contests, a band scramble, mandolin tasting, youth programs, vendors, and jamming at Shelton High School, with camping available.

PIEROGI FEST on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at the Polish Cultural Center!

Pierogi Fest features pierogi (dumplings), potato pancakes, Polish beer, dessert, folk music, crafts, and kids’ activities at Polish Cultural Center.

TACO LIBRE TRUCK SHOWDOWN VIII on Saturday, May 17th, 2019 in South Lake Union!

Seattle’s favorite taco truck festival returns May 18th returns for our 8th year in our new location, South Lake Union! This year’s festivities include a margarita & beer tasting garden, live music and Night Market!

BOTHELL BLOCK PARTY & BREW FEST on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 in Downtown Bothell!

Seattle’s hottest bands, some of the best local breweries, and award winning food trucks make this an event you won’t want to miss!

EDMONDS JAZZ CONNECTION on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 in Edmonds!

Join for a full day of amazing award-winning jazz performances, and help them raise funds to support innovative classroom programs, that help create an exceptional music education experience throughout our region!

KENT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 in Kent!

Kent International Festival offers ethnic food, songs, dance, and cultural booths at ShoWare Center. Highlights include a “world wide” walk at 9:30 a.m., festival 10 a.m., and finale concert 5 to 7 p.m. Free.

BLUE POPPY DAY: A FESTIVAL OF ART AND NATURE on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 in Federal Way!

See the blue poppy meadow in bloom, shop from 15 artists, visit two food trucks, and hear live music during Blue Poppy Day, when admission is free at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden.

AUBURN’S PETPALOOZA 2019 on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Game Farm Park!

PETPALOOZA is a FREE event for pet lovers and a special day for your four-legged family member or other furry friend. Petpalooza is kicked off at 9:30am with a Dog Trot 3K/5K Fun Run. The event features an animal-related entertainment stage, live entertainment, flydog, agility and frisbee demos, animal races, pony rides, a variety of pet contests, an agility area, a yummy food court and the ‘Yappy Hour’ Beer Garden, over 150 vendor booths, giveaways and lots of activities to keep both humans and pets entertained.

2019 RAINIER DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 in Tacoma!

The Tacoma Dragon Boat Association (TDBA) is pleased to host the annual Rainier Dragon Boat Festival. This annual regatta has become one of the premier competitive dragon boat events in the Pacific Northwest.

SPRING FAIRY FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 in Tacoma!

Spring Fairy Festival is an indoor/outdoor street fair with artists, craft vendors, dancers, magicians, musicians, and costumed fairies & elves in Tacoma. Free.

GIG HARBOR BEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 in Gig Harbor!

Gig Harbor Beer Festival features a wide variety of Northwest craft brewers and live music in Gig Harbor for age 21+.

ARMED FORCES DAY on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Cowan & Memorial Stadiums!

Joint Base Lewis-McChord opens its gates to the public to celebrate Armed Forces Day, with historical reenactments, military vehicles, music, entertainers, food vendors, a beer garden, and carnival rides. Bring ID if age 16+. Free admission.

CLASSIC WORKBOAT SHOW on Saturday, May 18th through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at Lake Union Park!

The Classic Workboat Show features tours of classic and modern working boats (tugboats, fishing boats, research vessels, and ex-military vessels), engine demonstrations, food trucks, and a floating beer garden at Lake Union Park. Free.

50TH ANNUAL U DISTRICT STREETFAIR on Saturday, May 18th through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 in U District!

Seattle’s earliest street fair of the year is the laid-back University District StreetFair. Food vendors and arts & crafts booths line University Way NE. See music, dance, and comedy onstage. Free.

SEATTLE MINERAL MARKET on Saturday, May 18th through Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at the Lake City Community Center!

See beautiful minerals and shop from 45 dealers at the Seattle Mineral Market at Lake City Community Center. Free.

LAMB JAM GLOBAL FLAVORS TOUR on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at the Seattle Design Center!

The American Lamb Jam is an epic chef competition and culinary experience that brings together the most talented chefs at each of the tour stops to celebrate the 80,000 family operated farms and ranches raising sheep in the U.S. Chefs compete for the best lamb dish and the opportunity to go head-to-head against winners from across the nation at the Lamb Jam Finale for the ultimate title: Lamb Jam Master. At each stop, the chefs are joined by winemakers, brewers, bartenders, and culinary artisans of all sorts on hand to curate an unforgettable gastronomic experience for hundreds of curious and passionate eaters who’ve come to eat, drink, and learn.

9TH ANNUAL TOUCH-A-TRUCK on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at Magnuson Park!

This family-centric event offers children a hands-on opportunity to explore working trucks of all types and meet the people who build, protect and serve the greater Seattle community. Historically, over 20 trucks participate from such companies as the City of Seattle, Kenworth, and Amazon.

Have a great week!