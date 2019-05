CLARKE MAKES AMENDS – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) embraces the traditions of Sanctum and tries to make amends for her past actions. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Telles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Tim Scanlan and written by Charmaine DeGrate (#604). Original airdate: Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 @ 9pm