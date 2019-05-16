A PLACE IN THE FAMILY – When Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) join forces to pitch a pilot, Jane is excited until she discovers a secret about her book being published. Alba (Ivonne Coll) and Jorge (guest star Alfonso DiLuca) make an important decision about their future together. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) asks Jane to allow Luisa (guest star Yara Martinez) to meet Mateo, but she is unsure of her decision. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) and JR’s (guest star Rosario Dawson) relationship is once again tested. Andrea Navedo also stars. Gina Rodriguez directed the episode written by Chantelle M. Wells (#509). Original airdate: Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 @ 9pm