DIRECTED BY KYRA SEDGWICK — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) finally starts opening up to Max (Casey Diedrick). Meanwhile, Murphy, Max and Darnell (Keston John) step up to help Jess (Brooke Markham). Lastly, Felix (Morgan Krantz) makes an interesting decision. Derek Webster and Kathleen York also star. Kyra Sedgwick directed the episode written by Eric Randall (#108). Original airdate: Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 @ 9pm