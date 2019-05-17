GAGE GOLIGHTLY (“TEEN WOLF”) GUEST STARS — Liv (Rose McIver), Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) investigate the suspicious death of Cornell Piercey (guest star Devin Johnston), the head of Piercey Corp, a successful traffic app company. Melissa Schultz (guest star Stephanie Lemelin), Cornell’s ex-girlfriend, is now running the company, makes an interesting reveal to Liv and Clive. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) is focusing on maintaining positive zombie PR in the city. Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) is intrigued when he meets Al Bronson (guest star Gage Golightly “Teen Wolf”) of Bluster Magazine, as she is not at all what he was expecting. Robert Buckley and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by John Enbom (#504). Original airdate: Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 @ 8pm