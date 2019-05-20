Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

#content

A post shared by Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) on

View this post on Instagram

Life is grand and so are you 🎈🐻🌹

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

View this post on Instagram

ladies of CW 🙌🏽✨

A post shared by Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery) on

View this post on Instagram

I miss you boys already 😭

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

Clive’s reaction to GOT series finale:)

A post shared by Malcolm Goodwin (@malcolmjgoodwin) on

