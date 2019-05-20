Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
New #Dynasty Friday. Fallon’s got a new suit. That can’t be good…
Thank you @cw_network for your unconditional love of our show, cwinthedark 🖤 #upfronts @ New York, New York https://t.co/bavNjEOuOe
— Perry Mattfeld (@perrymattfeld) May 17, 2019
so happy. so grateful. wouldn’t be here without all of your support. what a blessing to get to bring you a season 2. xo pic.twitter.com/MFWNMXwVDu
— Danielle Rose Russell (@itsdanielleruss) May 16, 2019
I wanna thank @davidgoggins for writing such an inspirational book. Today I ran my first #halfmarathon; and while I’m definitely not the fastest, I’m proud I finished with the pace I did. I had you in my head the whole pushing my on, David Thank you! #canthurtme
Shout out to all the old ladies in my workout class yesterday that saw me fall on my ass and pretended not to see anything. You guys are great
— Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) May 14, 2019
come into my office • 📸 @maddisonjaizani styled by the invincible @mollyddickson
See you in 2020 🌟 @CWKatyKeene pic.twitter.com/9kjR2fyaue
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 16, 2019
Life is grand and so are you 🎈🐻🌹
Season Finale tonight! Thanks to all who’ve watched, tweeted & supported. I hope you enjoy this last episode and I’m excited to see what we’ll be bringing you in Season 2 ✨🔮✨ #Charmed
— Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) May 20, 2019
Finale of #Charmed airs tonight! Peace out ♥️
Congratulations to all the new and returning shows on @thecw! 🥂✨
As season 3 comes to a close I have to say how much heart & soul the cast & crew poured into this season. We had hardships, but we came together as a family. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not grateful for being able to bring Cheryl Blossom to life. See u next season xo
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) May 16, 2019
if it doesn’t end with a milkshake toast, is it even a #riverdale finale? tune in tonight!! pic.twitter.com/fPZNsBjjaz
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) May 15, 2019
season 4 finale of @supergirlcw tonight✖️do svidaniya
Why is it that whenever I do a perfect parallel parking job no one sees it?
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) May 15, 2019
Cuties @EmilyBett #echokellum pic.twitter.com/syrilz9FI3
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) May 14, 2019
meet sweet baby zari! 💗 one more week till our season 4 finale 💫 #legendsoftomorrow
BTS rehearsals for tonight’s episode. Please watch – I think it might be my favorite yet. #iZombie pic.twitter.com/RQZR62VPP2
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) May 16, 2019
Check out the latest @NKDmag for pics of me petting a dog and stories of being a magician during my formative years. pic.twitter.com/4xcvcaVcKw
— Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) May 16, 2019
How did Reese eat her cereal? Witherspoon HAHAHAHA… yeah cool anyway look at @originalFunko’s #iZOMBiE cereal! pic.twitter.com/Ac4bLuULOp
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) May 18, 2019
Clive’s reaction to GOT series finale:)
To always kissing goodbye. ✨ pic.twitter.com/BeNYRM1FWm
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) May 19, 2019