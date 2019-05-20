Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw, the cw

SEASON FINALE

WHAT LIES BENEATH – As various members of the Carrington family make the ultimate decision between preserving their legacies and protecting their personal relationships, allegiances are tested… while dark secrets from the past resurface.  Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Ana Brenda Contreras, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star.   The episode was written by Christopher Fife & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Michael Allowitz (#222). Original airdate: Friday, May 24th, 2019 @ 8pm

