



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, May 16th through Sunday, June 9th, 2019 in Seattle!

Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) is billed as America’s largest film festival. Join top directors, actors, and critics who attend festival premieres and screenings by buying a single ticket or a pass.

GLASS SCHOOL TOURS on Wednesday, May 22nd through Sunday, May 26th, 2019 at the Pilchuck Glass School!

Watch hot glass demonstrations, meet the artists, take a tour of the campus founded by Dale Chihuly, and shop for glass art at the Pilchuck Glass School Spring Tours in Stanwood. Buy tickets online.

NORTHWEST FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL on Friday, May 24th through May 27th, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Celebrate traditional arts by attending some of the hundreds of dance and musical performances, workshops, and panels from around the world held at Northwest Folklife Festival at Seattle Center. Donation.

COUTH BUZZARD JAZZ FESTIVAL 2019 on Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th, 2019 at Couth Buzzard Books!

“Aiming to promote great lesser-known jazz artists and encouraging gender, age, and ethnic diversity in the Seattle jazz community,” Couth Buzzard Jazz Fest features 16 performances at Couth Buzzard Books. Get a ticket for one event, a day, or the entire festival.

MUSEUM OF FLIGHT FREE FOR VETERANS AND ACTIVE MILITARY ON MEMORIAL DAY on Monday, May 27th, 2019 at the Museum of Flight!

The Museum of Flight recognizes Memorial Day with a musical performance by the Boeing Employee Concert Band, followed by a special ceremony commemorating fallen US Service Members.

TANKFEST NORTHWEST on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flying Heritage & Combat Museum!

Hear the rumble and boom of vintage tanks and artillery at the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum’s eighth annual Tankfest Northwest event!

STREET SCRAMBLE GIG HARBOR on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 in Gig Harbor!

Street Scramble Gig Harbor is the most popular Street Scramble of the year! Part of its popularity is likely due to the fact that Tom Taylor Family YMCA supports the event in order to make it FREE to all participants (yes, this Street Scramble is FREE!). But, part of its popularity is surely the allure of the beautiful maritime city of Gig Harbor.

HOOD CANAL SHRIMPFEST on Saturday, May 25th and Sunday, May 26th, 2019 in Brinnon, Washington!

The Brinnon ShrimpFest is a weekend festival located just north of Brinnon celebrating Hood Canal Spot Shrimp and other local seafood. It lures hungry shrimpers from all over the Northwest to fish Hood Canal’s rich waters. We feature craft booths, food booths, belt sander races, exhibits, live music, kids activities and so much more.

EMERALD CITY RIDE on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 in Seattle!

Are you ready to ride the brand new SR 99 Tunnel? Emerald City Ride 2019 ( has your name on it. Enjoy the new Tunnel, car free. Riders will start at Pyramid Alehouse and take the Tunnel north, traverse the Aurora Bridge, pedal through Fremont with a stop in Gas Works Park for a free food stop, before hopping on the I-5 express lanes heading back to the finish line celebration.

Have a great Memorial Day weekend!