To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “ROCKETMAN” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 @ 7:00 PM
Seattle: AMC Pacific Place
http://www.gofobo.com/ewQPt09978

ROCKETMAN

Synopsis:
ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Movie trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3vO8E2e6G0

