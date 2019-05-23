BALANCING ACT – When Rogelio (Jaime Camil) tells Jane (Gina Rodriguez) that the network wants her to write the script for their telenovela, at first she is excited, but begins to struggle balancing her time between that and her novel. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is furious with Jane after she makes a medical appointment that he doesn’t agree with behind his back. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) tries to be positive about their relationship when JR (guest star Rosario Dawson) lands a job interview out of state. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Joni Lefkowitz (#510). Original airdate: Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 @ 9pm