CHANEL & SHANNON – Created and hosted by JANE THE VIRGIN star Justin Baldoni, MY LAST DAYS is an uplifting documentary series that tells the compelling stories of real-life superheroes facing terminal illness, who remind us that having a limited amount of time doesn’t mean we can’t make a positive impact on the world.  Justin Baldoni created and directed the episode produced by Wayfarer Entertainment, in association with SoulPancake, with executive producers Justin Baldoni, Rainn Wilson, Ahmed Musiol, Farhoud Meybodi and Sam Baldoni (#302). Original airdate: Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 @ 8pm

