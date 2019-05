Comicbook.com reports the third season of “Riverdale” is now available to stream on Netflix. The third season’s finale recently aired on the CW. Season 3 of the series begins with Archie, played by actor K.J. Apa, headed to prison. The show also stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes. “Riverdale” will return for a fourth season on The CW this fall.